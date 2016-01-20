STOCKS GO NOWHERE, OIL FALLS: Here's what you need to know

It was another up-and-down day on Wall Street.

Stocks rose, oil fell, and the theme of volatile prices across the investable universe once again played out on the first trading day of a shortened week in New York.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,028, +40, (+0.2%)

S&P 500: 1,882, +2, (+0.1%)

Nasdaq: 4,477, -11, (-0.2%)

WTI crude oil: $29.60, -2.6%

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.