US STOCKS GET CRUSHED

It’s over.

For now.

US stocks got slammed again on Friday as the market continues its terrible start to 2016 that is among the worst starts to the year for stocks in history. In fact, on a first-10-trading-day basis, this is the worst start ever. Yes, ever.

Crude oil also continues diving to new lows with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, falling below $29 at one point on Friday.

The Australian dollar was also caught in the selling, falling to a fresh six-year low.

Markets will be closed in the US on Monday though markets abroad and futures markets will be open, so, unfortunately, this isn’t likely to be a long, relaxing weekend for US investors. In fact, it will probably be neither.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,987, -391, (-2.4%)

15,987, -391, (-2.4%) S&P 500: 1,880, -42, (-2.1%)

1,880, -42, (-2.1%) Nasdaq: 4,488, -126, (-2.7%)

4,488, -126, (-2.7%) WTI crude oil: $29.65, -5%

And now, the top stories on Friday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.