STOCKS GO NOWHERE AGAIN AS DEBT CEILING FIGHT HEATS UP: Here's What You Need To Know

Sam Ro
glacier

The markets didn’t move much.  But trouble may be brewing as the U.S. inches closer to its debt ceiling.

First the scoreboard:

Dow: 13,507, +18.8, +0.1 per cent
S&P 500: 1,470, -1.3, -0.0 per cent
NASDAQ: 3,117, -8.1, -0.2 per cent

And now the top stories:

  • This is the second trading session where stocks basically went nowhere.  But no one’s complaining considering the fact that stocks currently sit near their five-year high.  However, Vitaliy Katsenelson of Contrarian Edge, notes that stocks are flat since 2000.  And he recently gave a big presentation arguing that stocks could go sideways for another decade.
  • Meanwhile, Washington continues to wrestle over a deal that would address the debt ceiling. “If Congressional Republicans refuse to pay America’s bills on time, Social Security checks, veterans benefits will be delayed,” Obama said during a press conference today.  Check out this painting that describes what would happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt.
  • So, what’s with the complacency in the markets?  “A key investment lesson of the last five years is that politicians eventually reach a compromise although markets may suffer in the interim,” wrote Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin in a note to clients this week. “Investors have become accustomed to midnight negotiations in order to avoid one dire fate after another. Accordingly, downside may be limited this time.”
  • Meanwhile, computer giant Dell is reportedly in talks to be bought out in a private equity deal.  The stock jumped 13 per cent on the rumour.
  • Shares of Apple fell by over 3 per cent on a Wall Street Journal report that the tech giant was cutting orders for iPhone parts.
  • Don’t Miss: The True Story Of The Time JP Morgan Saved America From Default By Using An Obscure Coin Loophole >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.