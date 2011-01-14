Stocks Slip Up On Awful US Data: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: David Blackwell via Flickr

Bad news on jobless claims, the PPI, and revised Philly Fed data sent stocks lower today, as a Merck slipped and dragged down the DOW.First, the scoreboard:



DOW down 0.20%

S&P 500 down 0.17%

NASDAQ down 0.07%

Now, the headlines:

In Asia overnight major indices were higher, but inflation fears continued to dominate the sub-continent, with India’s BSE down over 1.4%.

In Europe, Spain followed up Portugal’s strong bond auction with one of its own, and the Spanish IBEX zoomed higher.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet ratcheted up the hawkish rhetoric on inflation within the eurozone, but the bank ket rates unchanged (so did the Bank of England). The euro zoomed higher.

U.S. data then debuted and it was a slew of bad news. First, jobless claims came in weaker than expected. This was followed by a PPI number that signaled rising costs for businesses, and inflation worries for the rest of us. Finally, the Philly Fed revised down their original call on last months data.

Merck pulled the DOW down due to a decline of over 6% based on poor performance for its new stroke drug. It now intends to stop trials.

Don’t forget, Intel earnings after the bell.

