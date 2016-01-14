US STOCKS GET CRUSHED

Stocks got crushed because 2016 seems like it’s going to be one of those years.

The Dow fell over 300 points on Wednesday as each of the major averages were off over 2%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil — the international benchmark — cracked $30 a barrel at one point, its lowest level since 2004. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was roughly unchanged on Wednesday, trading at around $30.50 a barrel.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,148, -370, (-2.2%)

16,148, -370, (-2.2%) S&P 500: 1,891, -47, (-2.4%)

1,891, -47, (-2.4%) Nasdaq: 4,529, -155, (-3.3%)

4,529, -155, (-3.3%) WTI crude oil: $30.77, (+1%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

