STOCKS DIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks sold off sharply to start the day, but gained back some of their losses in trading.

All three major US stock indexes finished in the red, as the Dow Jones Industrial average strayed even further from the much-anticipated 20,000 level.

Dow: 19,887.65, -66.63, (-0.33%)

19,887.65, -66.63, (-0.33%) S&P 500: 2,270.94, -4.56, (-0.20%)

2,270.94, -4.56, (-0.20%) Nasdaq: 5,548.52, -14.71, (-0.26%)

5,548.52, -14.71, (-0.26%) WTI crude oil: $53.06, +$0.81, (1.57%)

$53.06, +$0.81, (1.57%) 10-year Treasury yield: 2.356%, -0.014

Donald Trump just took the joy out of the drug industry’s biggest investor conference

This map shows how much it costs to transport oil across the US

Republicans kicked off the repeal process for Obamacare

The first tech IPO of 2017 started off on a bad foot

Here’s the list of Morgan Stanley’s 140 new managing directors

