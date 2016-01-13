OIL HITS NEW LOWS: Here's what you need to know

Oil broke to a new a 12-year low on Tuesday, cracking $30 a barrel for the first time since December 2003.

Stocks, however, rallied into the close to mark the second straight day that the Dow and S&P 500 closed higher.

The major averages are still down about 5% this year.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,525, +127, (+0.8%)

S&P 500: 1,940, +16, (+0.8%)

Nasdaq: 4,690, +52, (+1.1%)

WTI crude oil: $30.80, -1.9%

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

