STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks jumped around wildly in trading Wednesday, ultimately finishing in the green.

The press conference of President-elect Donald Trump to address conflicts of interest regarding his businesses and a report claiming ties to the Russian government sent stocks and other assets swinging wildly on Wednesday.

All three indexes finished positive, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still unable to break through the 20,000 threshold.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,947.91, +96.32, (0.16%)

19,947.91, +96.32, (0.16%) S&P 500: 2,275.19, +6.29, (0.28%)

2,275.19, +6.29, (0.28%) Nasdaq: 5,563.65, +11.83, (0.21%)

5,563.65, +11.83, (0.21%) WTI crude oil: $50.78, +$1.43, (2.81%)

$50.78, +$1.43, (2.81%) 10-year Treasury yield: 2.370%, -0.009

ADDITIONALLY:

Legendary investor Howard Marks says a piece of advice from Warren Buffett perfectly sums up the problem with economists, experts, and the media

One of the biggest market leaders is flashing a warning sign

Wall Street’s top political risk analyst on the refugee crisis, Vox Populi, and Trump’s Twitter account

The CIO of a $490 billion fund on the one ‘guaranteed losing approach’ to investing

NOW WATCH: An exercise scientist reveals exactly how long you need to work out to get in great shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.