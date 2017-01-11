STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were little changed in trading on Tuesday after strong economic data on the labour market and small business optimism.

The Dow was just barely in the red, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was the biggest winner.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,855.63, -31.75, (-0.16%)

19,855.63, -31.75, (-0.16%) S&P 500: 2,268.92, +0.02, (0.00%)

2,268.92, +0.02, (0.00%) Nasdaq: 5,551.82, +20.00, (0.36%)

5,551.82, +20.00, (0.36%) WTI crude oil: $50.78, -$-1.18, (-2.27%)

$50.78, -$-1.18, (-2.27%) 10-year Treasury yield: 2.379%, +0.003

