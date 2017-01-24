STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

The major US stock-market indexes traded in the red throughout nearly all of Monday.

The dollar hit a six-week low on the first full working day of President Donald Trump’s administration amid uncertainty about the impact of tighter trade policy. Treasurys and gold rallied as demand for safe-haven assets increased.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,789.71, -37.54, (-0.19%)

S&P 500: 2,265.31, -6.00, (-0.26%)

Nasdaq: 5,552.47, -2.87, (-0.05%)

Additionally:

