STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know

Stocks once again saw a relatively quiet day.

All three indices finished little changed, but the Dow slipped into the red.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,050.92, -39.37, (-0.20%)

20,050.92, -39.37, (-0.20%) S&P 500: 2,294.78, +1.71, (+0.07%)

2,294.78, +1.71, (+0.07%) Nasdaq: 5,683.41, +9.15, (+0.16%)

5,683.41, +9.15, (+0.16%) US 10-year yield: 2.340% , -0.049

2.340% , -0.049 WTI Crude: $52.42 per barrel, +0.25, (+0.48%)

1. Trump reportedly called his national security adviser at 3 a.m. ET to ask if the US wanted a strong or weak dollar, according to The Huffington Post’s SV Date and Christina Wilke. The Huffington Post said neither Flynn’s office nor the White House responded to its request for confirmation of the call’s timing. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

2. Apple can’t avoid its $13 billion tax bill through Trump’s tax reforms, the EU says. On Wednesday, European Commission competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager indicated that Apple’s arrangement would still be considered “selective advantages” that “[unleveled] the playing field.”

3. Time Warner beat thanks to “Fantastic Beasts.” Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.”

4. Larry Fink is worried about two long-term problems looming over the US economy. During an interview at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets summit on Wednesday, the CEO of BlackRock said the US is facing a crisis over retirement and the deficiency of the nation’s infrastructure.

5. A top investor at $3 billion hedge fund Hutchin Hill Capital has left. Jet Theriac, a portfolio manager and managing director, left the firm.

6. The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly held rates, signalling the end of a loosening cycle. “Looking ahead, with inflation set to accelerate, we continue to think that rate hikes will come onto the agenda much sooner than is generally anticipated,” argued Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics, in a note to clients.

ADDITIONALLY:

Greece’s crisis flare-up couldn’t come at a worse time — for Europe.

ROUBINI: The Trump rally is about to smack into a wall of worry.

A new study shows that areas in Europe hit hardest by trade saw a rise in support for nationalist parties.

Some of the smartest minds on Wall Street are sounding the alarm on the Trump bump.

JEFF SACHS: Here are the fiscal policies we need to implement so robots don’t take our jobs.

Here’s when we’ll know if Mexico’s economy is “coming off the rails.”

Short sellers are getting steamrolled by Tesla.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.