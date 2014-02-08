STOCKS SURGE: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Jamie Anderson of the U.S. performs a jump during the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014.

It was another big up-day for markets after a mixed U.S. jobs report.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,794.0(+165.5, +1.0%)

15,794.0(+165.5, +1.0%) S&P 500: 1,797.0 (+23.5, +1.3%)

1,797.0 (+23.5, +1.3%) Nasdaq: 4,125.8 (+68.7, +1.6%)

And now the top stories:

