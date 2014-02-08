STOCKS SURGE: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Dylan MartinezJamie Anderson of the U.S. performs a jump during the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014.
It was another big up-day for markets after a mixed U.S. jobs report.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 15,794.0(+165.5, +1.0%)
- S&P 500: 1,797.0 (+23.5, +1.3%)
- Nasdaq: 4,125.8 (+68.7, +1.6%)
And now the top stories:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.