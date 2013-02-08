STOCKS FALL: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: roland / Flickr

Stocks took a slight tumble today, and they’re negative for the week.First the scoreboard:



Dow: 13,944, -42.4, -0.3 per cent

S&P 500: 1,509, -2.7, -0.1 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,165, -3.3, -0.1 per cent

And now the top stories:

Initial jobless claims fell to 366k this week. But that was a bit worse than the 360k expected. Also, last week’s number was revised up to 371k.

Despite today’s sell-off, stocks continue to be near their post-crisis highs. They’re also pretty close to their all-time highs. The Dow closed at an all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. The S&P 500 hit its all-time high of 1,565 on the same day.

Shares of Apple jumped 3 per cent today. In a letter today, David Einhorn proposed to management a way for the iPhone maker to unlock an estimated $137 billion of value for its shareholders. However, Apple management isn’t a fan of the plan.

LinkedIn announces quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Follow the release live on BusinessInsider.com.

