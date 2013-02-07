STOCKS GO NOWHERE ON NO NEWS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: flickr/kgnixer
Stocks wobbled a bit today.First the scoreboard:
Dow: 13,986, +7.2, +0.0 per cent
S&P 500: 1,512, +0.8, +0.0 per cent
NASDAQ: 3,168, -3.1, -0.1 per cent
And now the top stories:
- There was no major economic news today. There wasn’t much on the earnings announcement front either.
- Stocks spent most of the morning down, temporarily positive at around 1:00 PM, and then down again for most of the afternoon. Closing flat today, stocks continue to sit near their highest levels since late 2007.
- However, there is some anecdotal evidence suggesting that some traders and investors are getting nervous. UBS’s Art Cashin wrote that some mysterious options trader had made an $11.25 million bet that volatility would spike in the markets within the next two months. In a separate report, Barron’s noted that a trader had made an unusually large bet that bank stocks could fall. It’s also possible that the position was taken to hedge an existing bank position.
- Green Mountain Coffee Roasters announces their latest quarterly financial results after the closing bell. Follow the release live at BusinessInsider.com.
- Don’t Miss: MEET THE ‘ECHO BOOM’: The 80 Million People Who Will Save The American Economy >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.