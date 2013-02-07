STOCKS GO NOWHERE ON NO NEWS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: flickr/kgnixer

Stocks wobbled a bit today.First the scoreboard:



Dow: 13,986, +7.2, +0.0 per cent

S&P 500: 1,512, +0.8, +0.0 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,168, -3.1, -0.1 per cent

And now the top stories:

There was no major economic news today. There wasn’t much on the earnings announcement front either.

Stocks spent most of the morning down, temporarily positive at around 1:00 PM, and then down again for most of the afternoon. Closing flat today, stocks continue to sit near their highest levels since late 2007.

However, there is some anecdotal evidence suggesting that some traders and investors are getting nervous. UBS’s Art Cashin wrote that some mysterious options trader had made an $11.25 million bet that volatility would spike in the markets within the next two months. In a separate report, Barron’s noted that a trader had made an unusually large bet that bank stocks could fall. It’s also possible that the position was taken to hedge an existing bank position.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters announces their latest quarterly financial results after the closing bell. Follow the release live at BusinessInsider.com.

Don’t Miss: MEET THE ‘ECHO BOOM’: The 80 Million People Who Will Save The American Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.