STOCKS UP AGAIN, EVERYONE BAFFLED: Here's What You Need To Know

Of course stocks were up today.



But first the scoreboard:

Dow: +24.67

NASDAQ: 14.32

S&P 500: +3.31

And now the top stories:

We’re going to keep this really short and sweet. It was a quiet night in Asia, though India fell pretty hard. Really there was no news.

Europe, meh. Nothing.

Of course, Egypt continues to rage. There was a huge day of action, or whatnot, and it was peaceful, but still nothing is happening.

Really, it was all about the BLS report, and basically it was pretty weak. The headline jobs-created number was well behind expectations. But then the employment rate dropped to 9%. But if you thought this would be bad for the market, think again. The dollar spiked! Bonds rallied! Gold dived! And though it took a while, stocks rallied too! It really was pretty remarkable! And that was pretty much it.

Click here to see the latest update of the world’s scariest jobs chart >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.