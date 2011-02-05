STOCKS UP AGAIN, EVERYONE BAFFLED: Here's What You Need To Know

Of course stocks were up today.
But first the scoreboard:
Dow: +24.67
NASDAQ: 14.32
S&P 500: +3.31
And now the top stories:
- We’re going to keep this really short and sweet. It was a quiet night in Asia, though India fell pretty hard. Really there was no news.
- Europe, meh. Nothing.
- Of course, Egypt continues to rage. There was a huge day of action, or whatnot, and it was peaceful, but still nothing is happening.
- Really, it was all about the BLS report, and basically it was pretty weak. The headline jobs-created number was well behind expectations. But then the employment rate dropped to 9%. But if you thought this would be bad for the market, think again. The dollar spiked! Bonds rallied! Gold dived! And though it took a while, stocks rallied too! It really was pretty remarkable! And that was pretty much it.
- Click here to see the latest update of the world’s scariest jobs chart >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.