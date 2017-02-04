STOCKS CLIMB AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks leaped on Friday after the jobs report showed higher than expected additions to the US workforce.

All three indexes were solidly in the green, with the Dow Jones Industrial average pushing above the 20,000 level after falling back below the mark over the past few days.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,060.68, +175.77, (+0.88%)

20,060.68, +175.77, (+0.88%) S&P 500: 2,296.95, +16.10, (+0.71%)

2,296.95, +16.10, (+0.71%) Nasdaq: 5,664.76, +28.56, (+0.51%)

5,664.76, +28.56, (+0.51%) UST 10-year bond yield: 2.476%, (+0.2 bps)

ADDITIONALLY:

Trump says jobs growth is going to continue “big league.”

Trump can’t take credit for Friday’s jobs report.

One part of Manhattan’s housing market is going bananas

America’s hottest investment product is going global.

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.