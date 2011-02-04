The Incredible Unstoppable Rally Continues: Here's What You Need To Know

Gee, what else is new?



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +22

NASDAQ: +4.53

S&P 500: +3.22

And now, the top stories:

Really, it was pretty quiet on the news front. If you turned on the TV at any point, it was probably Egypt, but the market really didn’t care at all.

Markets generally did their bull thing around the world. Even India had another huge day. Europe was down a bit, but there was nothing too remarkable. ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet took a fairly dovish tone during his press conference, and the euro rally ran into a brick wall.

There was some good US economic data. Initial jobless claims fell nicely, and slightly beat expectations. ISM services easily surpassed expectations.

And then beyond that, the only big “news” was a Bernanke speech in which he didn’t really say anything new, though gold seemed to take a pretty big spike once his dovish-sounding speech hit the market. Also, it sounded to us like he started telegraphing QE3 pretty clearly >

And that was it! Everyone’s getting excited about tomorrow’s big Non-Farm Payrolls report.

For some big-picture stuff, Goldman put out a new, negative note on housing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.