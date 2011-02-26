STOCKS SURGE DESPITE LOUSY NEWS: Here's What You Need To Know

Joe Weisenthal
libya

For a four-day week, it was basically the longest week ever, so we’re going to keep this short.

But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +42.84
NASDAQ: +63
S&P 500: +14

  • We’ll skip right to the chase here. The US market followed through on its big comeback yesterday, despite a neverending slew of dicey headlines.
  • Qaddafi spoke again, and doubled down on his position.  There were also riots in many other Arab countries including Iraq.
  • The GDP revision was weak. UK GDP was weak, too. 
  • Oil prices rose, too. The agricultural commodities that had been getting clubbed all week, perked back up.
  •  Gold and silver finally slid. Copper rallied.
  • The US has evacuated everyone from the Tripoli embassy.
  • That’s pretty much it. For some fun reading, Check out Mary Meeker’s guide to the US debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.