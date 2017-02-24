DOW HITS RECORD HIGH FOR 10TH STRAIGHT DAY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks finished the day mixed after a day that featured a slew of news from the new Treasury Secretary and the Trump administration.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the big loser of the day, remaining in the red after falling steeply to start the day. On the flip side, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up to record high for a 10th straight day.

Before we get the headlines, however, let’s check the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,798.17, +22.57, (0.11%)

20,798.17, +22.57, (0.11%) S&P 500: 2,362.14, -0.69, (-0.03%)

2,362.14, -0.69, (-0.03%) Nasdaq: 5,830.41, -30.57, (-0.52%)

5,830.41, -30.57, (-0.52%) 10 year Treasury yield: 2.388%, -3 basis points

Additionally:

In meeting with manufacturing CEOs, Trump insists GE’s Immelt tell the story of the time Trump hit a hole in one

Trump says he can’t find any country the US has a trade surplus with — here they are

$US3.7 BILLION HEDGE FUND: There’s a lot to be excited about under Trump, but nobody’s talking about it

GUNMAKER CEO: People are buying guns because cops are backing off and crime is ‘soaring to the roof’

Here are the 25 books Wall Street will be reading this spring.

