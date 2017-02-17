STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

The major US equity indexes except the Dow closed lower on Thursday, ending a five-day streak of record highs.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,621.21, +9.35, (0.05%)

S&P 500: 2,347.10, -2.15, (-0.09%)

Nasdaq: 5,814.02, -5.42, (-0.09%)

Additionally:

Warning signs are piling up that the bull run in stocks is nearing an end

Janet Yellen’s warning about low rates causing a recession doesn’t make sense

GREENSPAN: The US cannot afford to spend on infrastructure like it wants to because it’s not on the gold standard

‘They will say Donald Trump rants and raves’: Trump lashes out in extended rant at ‘out of control’ media

Trump cheers stock market’s ‘longest winning streak in decades’

The US dollar is becoming a problem

Don’t forget: US markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday

