US STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

US equity indexes hit record highs while Treasurys tumbled after data on consumer spending and prices came in well above expectations. The S&P 500 closed higher for a seventh straight session, the longest streak since 2013.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,607.54, +103.13, (0.50%)

S&P 500: 2,348.69, +11.11, (0.48%)

Nasdaq: 5,817.51, +34.94, (0.60%)

Additionally:

The New York Empire State Manufacturing index soared to 18.70 in February — the highest level in over two years

