BE AFRAID, STOCKS FINALLY SLIDE: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks also fall. It’s true.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -43/86

NASDAQ: -13.31

S&P 500: -4.61

And now the top stories:

The “day” started last night when China reported (relatively) tame inflation data. It was nearly 5%, but because it didn’t explode past expectations, it was a win. Stocks generally had a good day in Asia.

In Europe we were treated to a slew of economic data, none of it too great. UK inflation came in at 4%. GDP across various countries was pretty meh. Greek data, in particular, was bad, and spreads blew out.

Gold spiked at 4:30 AM ET, right after the UK inflation data came out.

At 8:30 we got a smattering of US data, which was again not too exciting in one direction or another. Empire manufacturing and retail sales both seamed a little weak-ish, though none of this is really a-level data.

President Obama held a press conference today. It was kind of rambling. See coverage here.

On the private company front, NYSE and Deutsche Boerse officially announced their marriage, Capella education got slammed on weak earnings, and FedEx shockingly jumped despite last night’s warning.

Meanwhile oil had another rough day, falling to near $84.

