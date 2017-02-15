STOCKS HIT NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The major US equity indexes rose to all-time highs while bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen struck a hawkish tone on interest rates during her congressional testimony.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,476.44, +64.28, (0.31%)

S&P 500: 2,334.80, +6.55, (0.28%)

Nasdaq: 5,774.81, +10.86, (0.19%)

Additionally:

