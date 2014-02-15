STOCKS RALLY, DOW ADDS 125 POINTS: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models (from L to R) Emily DiDonato, Natasha Barnard and Gigi Hadid tour the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 13, 2014.

Stocks are quietly making their move back to all-time record highs.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,154.3 (+126.7, +0.7%)

16,154.3 (+126.7, +0.7%) S&P 500: 1,838.6 (+8.7, +0.4%)

1,838.6 (+8.7, +0.4%) Nasdaq: 4,244.0 (+3.3, +0.0%)

And now the top stories:

Despite what many would consider bad news, the stock market has resumed its march toward record highs. After pulling back by 6% in recent weeks, the S&P 500 is now just 1% away from setting a new all-time high.

Earlier today, we learned industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.3% in January, which was much worse than the 0.2% gain expected. Manufacturing production saw its worst drop since 2009. “Manufacturing output fell 0.8% and drilling and mining 0.9%, but the Fed said the weakness was “partly because of the severe weather that curtailed production in some regions of the country, leading to weather-related plant closures and disruptions at oil and gas drilling facilities,” noted Morgan Stanley’s Ted Wieseman. Demand for heating caused utility output to jump by 4.1%.

The University of Michigan’s monthly consumer confidence index registered at 81.2 in February, which was better than the 80.2 reading expected by economists. The economic conditions sub-index fell to 94.0 from 96.8, while the economic outlook sub-index advanced to 73.0 from 71.2. Inflation expectations also ticked up. “Overall, this report is broadly in line with our expectation that consumer sentiment will remain on a gradual upward trend throughout the year as housing and labour markets continue to improve,” said Barclays’ Cooper Howes.

