STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The three major US equity indexes rose to all-time highs early in Monday’s trading session.
Shares of Goldman Sachs contributed the most to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Apple, a component of the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow, rose to a record high.
The S&P 500’s market capitalisation topped $20 trillion for the first time.
Here’s the scoreboard:
- Dow: 20,410.35, +140.98, (0.70%)
- S&P 500: 2,328.12, +12.02, (0.52%)
- Nasdaq: 5,762.89, +28.76, (0.50%)
- Allergan is buying fat-reduction biopharmaceutical company Zeltiq Aesthetics for $56.50 a share, or about $2.48 billion. Allergan buys other companies often.
- Restaurant Brands, which owns Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Sales at stores open for at least one year climbed while costs fell.
- Restaurant Brands is interested in buying Popeyes, according to Reuters. A deal would take Popeyes’ Louisiana-style fried chicken and biscuits to a global market.
- Burlington Coat Factory no longer sells products from Ivanka Trump’s brand online. As of Friday, the discount-retailer’s website doesn’t show a stock of Ivanka Trump accessories and clothing.
Additionally:
