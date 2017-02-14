STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The three major US equity indexes rose to all-time highs early in Monday’s trading session.

Shares of Goldman Sachs contributed the most to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Apple, a component of the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow, rose to a record high.

The S&P 500’s market capitalisation topped $20 trillion for the first time.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,410.35, +140.98, (0.70%)

S&P 500: 2,328.12, +12.02, (0.52%)

Nasdaq: 5,762.89, +28.76, (0.50%)

Additionally:

