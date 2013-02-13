DOW RALLIES TO NEW POST-CRISIS HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Micky** / Flickr

The Dow continues its epic rally.First the scoreboard:



Dow: 14,018, +47.4, +0.3 per cent

S&P 500: 1,519, +2.4, +0.1 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,186, -5.5, -0.1 per cent

And now the top stories:

It was another very quiet day for market moving economic data and earnings announcements. But stocks staged a nice little rally.

To recap, the Dow closed at its all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. The S&P 500 hit its all-time high of 1,565 on that same day.

In encouraging news out of Washington, the U.S. posted its first January budget surplus in five years. According to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement, the surplus came in at $2.88 billion in January. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a deficit of $2.0 billion. Some of this is likely due to the expiration of the payroll tax cut. Nevertheless, it was still a surprise.

In other market news, the yen surged today. Earlier today, the G7 made what appeared to be a benign comment about how exchange-rates should be determined by markets. But the FX markets moved when the G7 came back with a statement saying that their earlier statement was misinterpreted. In fact, the G7 said that it is concerned about excessive yen moves.

Don’t Miss: How The Most Ambitious Auto Venture In A Century Nearly Collapsed And Then Came Back From The Dead >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.