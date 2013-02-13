DOW RALLIES TO NEW POST-CRISIS HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Micky** / Flickr
The Dow continues its epic rally.First the scoreboard:
Dow: 14,018, +47.4, +0.3 per cent
S&P 500: 1,519, +2.4, +0.1 per cent
NASDAQ: 3,186, -5.5, -0.1 per cent
And now the top stories:
- It was another very quiet day for market moving economic data and earnings announcements. But stocks staged a nice little rally.
- To recap, the Dow closed at its all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007. The S&P 500 hit its all-time high of 1,565 on that same day.
- In encouraging news out of Washington, the U.S. posted its first January budget surplus in five years. According to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement, the surplus came in at $2.88 billion in January. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a deficit of $2.0 billion. Some of this is likely due to the expiration of the payroll tax cut. Nevertheless, it was still a surprise.
- In other market news, the yen surged today. Earlier today, the G7 made what appeared to be a benign comment about how exchange-rates should be determined by markets. But the FX markets moved when the G7 came back with a statement saying that their earlier statement was misinterpreted. In fact, the G7 said that it is concerned about excessive yen moves.
