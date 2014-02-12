STOCKS SURGE AFTER YELLEN'S BIG TESTIMONY: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Jim Bourg New Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen smiles as her husband, Nobel economics laureate George Akerlof (R), applauds her after she took the oath of office at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 3, 2014.

It was a big day for new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. It was also a monster day for the stock market.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,994.7 (+192.9, +1.2%)

15,994.7 (+192.9, +1.2%) S&P 500: 1,819.7 (+19.9, +1.1%)

1,819.7 (+19.9, +1.1%) Nasdaq: 4,191.0 (+42.8, +1.0%)

And now the top stories:

