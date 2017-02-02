STOCKS GO NOWHERE AFTER FED HOLDS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks didn’t move much after the Federal Reserve kept their key interest rate on hold.

Stocks moved slightly after the news, but didn’t make major gains on the day as all three major US stock indexes pushed into the green.

Bond yields did sink slightly following the Fed’s decision, but remained up for the day.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,888.89, +27.34 (+0.14%)

19,888.89, +27.34 (+0.14%) S&P 500: 2,280.12, +1.16 (+0.05%)

2,280.12, +1.16 (+0.05%) Nasdaq: 5,644.02, +29.30 (+0.52%)

5,644.02, +29.30 (+0.52%) UST 10-year bond yield: 2.474% (+2.3 bps)

ADDITIONALLY:

How the stock market decides what type of breakfast Warren Buffett has

Business Insider’s Pedro da Costa on why the Fed shouldn’t shrink its balance sheet yet

Short sellers cash in on Under Armour’s crash

GUNMAKER CEO: Fewer people are buying ammunition after the election because Hillary Clinton didn’t win

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.