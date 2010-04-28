The Bull Gets Slaughtered, Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Down 213 points to 10,991.

NASDAQ: Down 51 points to 2471.

S&P 500: Down 28 points to 1183.

Commodities:

Oil: Down 2.5% or $2.09 to $82.11 a barrel.

Gold: Up 1.5% or $17.00 to $1171 an ounce.

Silver: Down 0.8% or $0.15 to $18.22 an ounce.



And the big shocker:

Goldman sachs was up!

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

Today, Goldman Sachs spent hours testifying for a Senate subcommittee about its CDO deals. Read our live blog here.

Standard & Poors downgraded the credit ratings of Greece, which triggered a sell off in US equity markets.

Carl Levin was more than kind enough to remind us that ABACUS was a “shitty deal.”

Oh, and Portugal and Spain also got downgraded by Standard & Poors, causing a massive flight from the Euro.

Gold priced in Euros soars to nosebleed highs, courtesy of European’s sovereign debt crisis.

