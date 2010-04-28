The Bull Gets Slaughtered, Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Down 213 points to 10,991.
NASDAQ: Down 51 points to 2471.
S&P 500: Down 28 points to 1183.
Commodities:
Oil: Down 2.5% or $2.09 to $82.11 a barrel.
Gold: Up 1.5% or $17.00 to $1171 an ounce.
Silver: Down 0.8% or $0.15 to $18.22 an ounce.
And the big shocker:
Goldman sachs was up!
Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:
- Today, Goldman Sachs spent hours testifying for a Senate subcommittee about its CDO deals. Read our live blog here.
- Standard & Poors downgraded the credit ratings of Greece, which triggered a sell off in US equity markets.
- Carl Levin was more than kind enough to remind us that ABACUS was a “shitty deal.”
- Oh, and Portugal and Spain also got downgraded by Standard & Poors, causing a massive flight from the Euro.
- Gold priced in Euros soars to nosebleed highs, courtesy of European’s sovereign debt crisis.
