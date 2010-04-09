Closing Bell: Here's What You Need To Know About Today's Comeback Market

First, your scoreboard:
- Dow: Up 30 points to 10,927.
- NASDAQ: Up 5 points to 2436.
- S&P 500: Up 4.5 points to 1186.
Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:
- The March surge in retail numbers exceeded expectations and recorded around a 9% year over year gain. The full Easter season results, which will be revealed at the end of April, should give a more complete view of where the retail consumer stands.
- According to a CEO survey, the numbers of CEO’s planning to hire new workers increased 50% from Q4 2009 to Q1 2010. Nearly one third of companies surveyed now plan to hire.
- Apple announced its new iPhone OS 4.0, which will include support for multitasking. Apple stock is down nearly 0.3% on the day.
- Jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week from 18,000 to 460,000 in the U.S.. Total claims fell to 4.55 million.
- Rates were held across Europe today as the Bank of England retained its 0.5% rate prior to the general election, and the ECB held onto its 1% rate as well.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.