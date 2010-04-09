Closing Bell: Here's What You Need To Know About Today's Comeback Market

First, your scoreboard:



Dow: Up 30 points to 10,927.

NASDAQ: Up 5 points to 2436.

S&P 500: Up 4.5 points to 1186.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

The March surge in retail numbers exceeded expectations and recorded around a 9% year over year gain. The full Easter season results, which will be revealed at the end of April, should give a more complete view of where the retail consumer stands.

According to a CEO survey, the numbers of CEO’s planning to hire new workers increased 50% from Q4 2009 to Q1 2010. Nearly one third of companies surveyed now plan to hire.

Apple announced its new iPhone OS 4.0, which will include support for multitasking. Apple stock is down nearly 0.3% on the day.

Jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week from 18,000 to 460,000 in the U.S.. Total claims fell to 4.55 million.

Rates were held across Europe today as the Bank of England retained its 0.5% rate prior to the general election, and the ECB held onto its 1% rate as well.

