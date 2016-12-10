STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks continued to be seemingly unstoppable on Friday as the major indexes climbed to new highs again. At least one of the major indexes closed every day this week at a record.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,751.62, +136.81, (0.70%)

19,751.62, +136.81, (0.70%) S&P 500: 2,259.49, +13.30, (0.59%)

2,259.49, +13.30, (0.59%) Nasdaq: 5,442.49, +25.13, (0.46%)

5,442.49, +25.13, (0.46%) 10-year yield: 2.469%, +0.080

Additionally:

Stocks have only been this expensive during the crash of 1929, the tech bubble, and the financial crisis

Treasurys got smashed

Goldman is bullish on these 3 Asian economies

There’s a lot we don’t know about sexual reproduction

