Chaos Rules In DC And London, But Markets Don't Care: Here's What You Need To Know

Wild day. Markets yawn.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -7

NASDAQ: +6.18

S&P 500: +4

And now, the top stories:

Overnight there was precious little action in Asia or Europe. China was down somewhat sharply, as everyone waits for anticipated interest rate hikes.

But as the day wore on, there was some fairly big political action. London saw HUGE student riots (pictured) over a tuition hike — a taste of PIIG-like austerity riots. There was also fresh worry about whether Ireland would approve its bailout.

And in the US the democrats officially threw a huge wrench in the tax plans, voting in caucus against the deal Obama struck with Republicans.

There were two big macro events in the US: A 30-year auction with a surprising amount of demand (bond vigilantes can live another day), and a decent initial claims report at 8:30.

In the end, on the markets front: snoozefest.

Check out insane pictures of the student riots right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.