Chaos Rules In DC And London, But Markets Don't Care: Here's What You Need To Know

Wild day. Markets yawn.
But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: -7
NASDAQ: +6.18
S&P 500: +4
And now, the top stories:
- Overnight there was precious little action in Asia or Europe. China was down somewhat sharply, as everyone waits for anticipated interest rate hikes.
- But as the day wore on, there was some fairly big political action. London saw HUGE student riots (pictured) over a tuition hike — a taste of PIIG-like austerity riots. There was also fresh worry about whether Ireland would approve its bailout.
- And in the US the democrats officially threw a huge wrench in the tax plans, voting in caucus against the deal Obama struck with Republicans.
- There were two big macro events in the US: A 30-year auction with a surprising amount of demand (bond vigilantes can live another day), and a decent initial claims report at 8:30.
- In the end, on the markets front: snoozefest.
