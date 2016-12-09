STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

US stocks rallied to record highs again on Thursday as the rally since the election continued. Meanwhile, global bonds sold off after the

European Central Bank announced it would extend its quantitative-easing program until at least December 2017

but would scale down its asset purchases to €60 billion a month from €80 billion.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,617.59, +67.97, (0.35%)

19,617.59, +67.97, (0.35%) S&P 500: 2,244.79, +3.44, (0.15%)

2,244.79, +3.44, (0.15%) Nasdaq: 5,408.43, +14.67, (0.27%)

Additionally:

