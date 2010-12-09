Stocks Creep Higher While The Bond Rout Continues: Here's What You Need To Know

A slow day for the stock market, but another very black day for bonds.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +13.32

NASDAQ: +10.67

S&P 500: +4.53

And now, the top stories:

Asian and European markets ended mixed. As for the debt crisis, there were few developments except comments from the IMF’s Strauss-Kahn calling for a “comprehensive” solution.

In America yesterday’s bond massacre continued, as investors look toward growth and a possible end to QE. A $21-billion Treasury auction at 1 showed a 10-year yield at 3.34% and rising. Muni-bonds faced a particularly severe sell-off, as investors realised that Washington might not extend Build America Bonds.

Gold and silver also turned south, down 1.90% and 4.75% respectively. Check out Goldman’s bullish target on… gold >

Debate continued on Obama’s tax deal, with several Democrats and at least one Republican saying they might oppose the deal.

Half an hour before the close, the Treasury announced plans to sell one-fifth of AIG in the first half of 2011. AIG shares tumbled on the news, before trading was suspended.

And the coolest story of the day: Everyone is watching hackers wage war against Mastercard and Visa on behalf of Wikileaks. Check out Operation Payback’s greatest hits >

