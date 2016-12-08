STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGH AGAIN: Here's what you need to know

US stocks on Wednesday closed at an all-time high — the 12th record since Donald Trump was elected president in November. The Dow Jones Transport Average hit its first intraday high in two years.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,549.51, +297.73, (1.55%)

19,549.51, +297.73, (1.55%) S&P 500: 2,240.67, +28.44, (1.29%)

2,240.67, +28.44, (1.29%) Nasdaq: 5,395.14, +62.14, (1.17%)

Additionally:

