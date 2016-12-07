STOCKS HIT NEW HIGH, OIL DROPS: Here's what you need to know

Akin Oyedele

US stocks closed higher but little changed on Tuesday, and the Dow closed at an all-time high. Crude oil fell for the first day since OPEC agreed last Wednesday to cut production. A
Reuters survey released on Monday found that OPEC’s output hit a record high
in November, indicating that member countries could have a hard time sticking to their plan.
First, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 19,228.22, +11.98, (0.06%)
  • S&P 500: 2,209.48, +4.77, (0.22%)
  • Nasdaq: 5,326.71, +17.82, (0.34%)
  • WTI crude oil: $50.93/bbl, -$0.86, (-1.7%)
  1. President-elect Donald Trump sold off all of his stock portfolio over the summer to avoid conflicts of interest in office, a spokesman said on a conference call with reporters. Trump’s transition team did not provide documentation to confirm the sales, but said the sell-off was in June.
  2. The issue of Trump’s investments came to light after he called for the cancellation of a contract with the aircraft-maker Boeing for a new presidential aeroplane. After Trump said he would pull out of the Air Force One deal, Boeing’s stock slid in trading.
  3. Masayoshi Son, the CEO of Japanese telecom SoftBank, announced that his company will be investing $50 billion and bringing 50,000 jobs to the US after a meeting with Trump. The investment would reportedly come from a $100 billion fund created in partnership with the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund and other investors.
  4. Chipotle fell 7% after the company said it was nervous about hitting its guidance for the year. The burrito chain hurt by two E.coli outbreaks last year was presenting at a Barclays retail conference in New York.
  5. New orders for U.S. factory goods recorded their biggest increase in nearly one and a half years in October, further evidence that the manufacturing sector is gradually recovering after a prolonged downturn. Factory orders rose 2.7% after an upwardly revised 0.6% gain in September.

Additionally:

