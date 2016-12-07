STOCKS HIT NEW HIGH, OIL DROPS: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed higher but little changed on Tuesday, and the Dow closed at an all-time high. Crude oil fell for the first day since OPEC agreed last Wednesday to cut production. A

Reuters survey released on Monday found that OPEC’s output hit a record high

in November, indicating that member countries could have a hard time sticking to their plan.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,228.22, +11.98, (0.06%)

19,228.22, +11.98, (0.06%) S&P 500: 2,209.48, +4.77, (0.22%)

2,209.48, +4.77, (0.22%) Nasdaq: 5,326.71, +17.82, (0.34%)

5,326.71, +17.82, (0.34%) WTI crude oil: $50.93/bbl, -$0.86, (-1.7%)

Additionally:

The world’s tallest luxury building can’t get its super-rich buyers to pay full price

Mexico just one-upped Canada

Trump could force the Fed to raise rates faster than it wants to

BILL GROSS: The world’s growing debt problem is just like the US prison system

The CEO of United Technologies just let slip an unintended consequence of the Trump-Carrier jobs deal

GOLDMAN: Here are our biggest fears for 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.