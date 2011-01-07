OMG! STOCKS CLOSE LOWER: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo:

What happened?! Stocks closed marginally lower… something’s not right.First, the scoreboard:



Dow: -21.93

NASDAQ: +7.99

S&P 500: _2.26

And now the top stories:

It really was a veeeery quiet day from yesterday evening until the end of US trading today. To refresh your memory, yesterday was a bulletproof day, as stocks and the dollar and industrial commodities rose, while gold fell.

In Asia, really not very much happened.

Europe was more exciting. The euro got hammered. Yields blew wider. A draft report about making bondholders eventually taking haircuts “roiled” markets, as they say.

In the US stocks were higher in the pre-market, but the data was kind of a bummer. The initial jobless claims number that was sub-400K jumped up a bit. And retailers posted a slew of disappointing December numbers, which goes against the conventional wisdom about how amazing December was. Macy’s, The Gap, and Target were among the big losers.

But the selling never really accelerated too hard, and we got the downish, mixed-ish close we got today. A big winner: The dollar.

Of course, all eyes are on the big jobs report. Here’s a preview of that >

For some interesting reading, here’s HSBC on what the world will look like in 2050 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.