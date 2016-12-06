DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a new intraday high on Monday. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose to the highest level since last July, extending its rally after OPEC agreed to limit production last week.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,217.33, +46.91, (0.24%)

19,217.33, +46.91, (0.24%) S&P 500: 2,204.41, +12.46, (0.57%)

2,204.41, +12.46, (0.57%) Nasdaq: 5,305.98, +50.33, (0.96%)

5,305.98, +50.33, (0.96%) WTI crude oil: $51.91/bbl, +$0.45, (0.9%)

Additionally:

