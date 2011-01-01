Happy New Year! Here Are The Numbers On What Turned Out To Be A Very Good 2010

Indices mixed today, but not for the year. Stocks weren’t the real winner, however, with commodity prices booming.
First, today’s scoreboard:
- DOW up 0.08%
- S&P 500 down flat
- NASDAQ down 0.38%
Now, the final scoreboard for 2010:
Equities:
- 2010 DOW up 10.94%
- 2010 S&P 500 up 12.72%
- 2010 NASDAQ up 16.9%
Check out the best and worst performing global equity indices in 2010 >
Commodities:
- 2010 Gold up 30%
- 2010 Copper up 33%
- 2010 Oil up 15%
Check out Societe Generale’s guide to commodities in 2011 >
Bonds:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Global Broad Market Index rose 4.7% this year.
- 2010 Year end 5-year treasury yield 2.00%
- 2010 Year end 10-year treasury yield 3.28%
- 2010 Year end 30-year treasury yield 4.33%
Check out 2010’s 13 best performing stocks in the S&P 500 >
Happy New Year!
