Happy New Year! Here Are The Numbers On What Turned Out To Be A Very Good 2010

Indices mixed today, but not for the year. Stocks weren’t the real winner, however, with commodity prices booming.



First, today’s scoreboard:

DOW up 0.08%

S&P 500 down flat

NASDAQ down 0.38%

Now, the final scoreboard for 2010:

Equities:

2010 DOW up 10.94%

2010 S&P 500 up 12.72%

2010 NASDAQ up 16.9%

Commodities:

2010 Gold up 30%

2010 Copper up 33%

2010 Oil up 15%

Bonds:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Global Broad Market Index rose 4.7% this year.

2010 Year end 5-year treasury yield 2.00%

2010 Year end 10-year treasury yield 3.28%

2010 Year end 30-year treasury yield 4.33%

Happy New Year!

