STOCKS SLIP TO END THE YEAR: Here's what you need to know

Stocks dipped in trading on Friday, the final trading day of 2016.

All three indexes ended the day in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the losses.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,773.11, -46.67, (0.24%)

19,773.11, -46.67, (0.24%) S&P 500: 2,239.43, -9.83 (0.44%)

2,239.43, -9.83 (0.44%) Nasdaq: 5,383.12, -48.97, (0.90%)

5,383.12, -48.97, (0.90%) US 10-year yield: -3.3 basis points at 2.475%

ADDITIONALLY:

An interview with Markus Schomer, the chief economist of PineBridge Investments

China is behind the latest bitcoin craze

The best charts of 2016

