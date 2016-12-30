STOCK GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks continued their quiet post-holiday stretch on Thursday with all three major indexes little changed from the start of the day.
The light trading pushed stocks slightly lower for the day.
We’ve got the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 19,821.77, -11.91, (0.06%)
- S&P 500: 2,249.41, -0.51, (0.02%)
- Nasdaq: 5,432.09, -6.47, (0.12%)
- US 10-year yield: -3.3 basis points at 2.475%
- Sears is getting another loan from its CEO. Investor Eddie Lampert, now the CEO of Sears Holdings, will give the retailer $200 million with the option to expand the loan to $500 million. This move comes just a few days after the company told employees it will be shutting down 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017.
- The ruble shook off new Obama’s new sanctions against the Russian government. The currency strengthened slightly after the administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian facilities in New York City and Maryland.
- US Treasury yields slid. Prices of US government bonds gained for the second straight day. Yields hit their lowest levels in two weeks with the 10 year around 2.466%.
- Initial jobless claims fell to 265,000. The number was right in line with economists’ expectations and marks the 95th week in a row that claims have been under 300,000.
ADDITIONALLY:
The GOP could push out the repeal of Obamacare until after the 2020 presidential election.
Trump’s pick for budget chief really like gold and bitcoin.
25 ‘dogs of the S&P’ that could crush it in early 2017.
NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.