STOCK GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks continued their quiet post-holiday stretch on Thursday with all three major indexes little changed from the start of the day.

The light trading pushed stocks slightly lower for the day.

We’ve got the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,821.77, -11.91, (0.06%)

19,821.77, -11.91, (0.06%) S&P 500: 2,249.41, -0.51, (0.02%)

2,249.41, -0.51, (0.02%) Nasdaq: 5,432.09, -6.47, (0.12%)

5,432.09, -6.47, (0.12%) US 10-year yield: -3.3 basis points at 2.475%

ADDITIONALLY:

The GOP could push out the repeal of Obamacare until after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s pick for budget chief really like gold and bitcoin.

25 ‘dogs of the S&P’ that could crush it in early 2017.

