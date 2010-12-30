The Great Melt Up Continues: Here's What You Need To Know

Shanghai set the tone overnight and stocks moved higher in the U.S. today as the great melt up continued.



First, the scoreboard:

DOW up 0.09%

NASDAQ up 0.15%

S&P 500 up 0.10%

Now, the headlines:

The Shanghai Composite moved higher overnight, but the Hang Seng really surged, up 1.54%. That was quite the turnaround after a couple of days of bloodletting post China’s Christmas day rate hike.

Europe followed on, with both the DAX and the CAC higher. The FTSE, catching up after a lengthy holiday break, fell.

The U.S. opened higher this morning, and stayed positive throughout the day. Stocks fell later in the day, but were higher overall.

Cocoa was a little crazy in trading today, due to renewed confidence on the Ivory Coast’s exports, after its election instability.

Molycorp continues to bounce around a bit, and ended higher today, up over 7%. This after yesterday’s selloff in response to uncertainty over its mining activities and China’s plans for rare earth metal export cuts.

What could have been the earth shattering event of the day, the 7-year U.S. treasury auction, ended up a positive snooze, nothing like yesterday’s “stinker” auction (as Bill Gross labelled it).

Gold surged, up to $1411.

