STOCKS DROP: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its steepest drop in two weeks on Wednesday, pushing the index further away from the 20,000 milestone. It rallied to within 19 points of the record level in early trading before sliding into the market close.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,840.74, -104.30, (-0.52%)

S&P 500: 2,250.67, -18.21, (-0.80%)

Nasdaq: 5,438.97, -48.47, (-0.88%)

10-year yield: 2.51%, -0.053

Additionally:

