Stocks Flat After The Snowpocalypse: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: ap

After opening lower post-China’s interest rate hike, markets rebounded on this slow blizzard Monday.First, the scoreboard:



DOW down 0.15%

S&P 500 up 0.08%

NASDAQ up 0.10%

Now, the headlines:

On Christmas Day, China raised interest rates and global markets came to terms with the move today. China’s Shanghai Composite sold off, down 1.90%.

Europe followed suit, and while London was closed, the German DAX was down 1.23% and the French CAC down 0.98%.

Little breaking news to report in the U.S. today, with many market participants taking the Monday after Christmas off. AIG alerted markets to new access to credit markets, which saw it’s stock price spike. H&R Block shares were hammered after a ruling in regards to tax return loans went against the company.

The blizzard that struck the east coast of the U.S. continues to cause travel delays. New York’s airports are expected to reopen this evening, with LaGuardia having one runway up and running by 4PM ET. JFK and Newark are expected to follow around 6PM ET. Check out incredible photos of the storm that crippled New York >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.