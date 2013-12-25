STOCKS CLIMB TO ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Carlo AllegriBallerinas from the New York Ballet’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ tour the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 24, 2013.
It’s another all-time high for the U.S. stock market.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 16,357.5 (+62.9, +0.3%)
- S&P 500: 1,833.3 (+5.3, +0.2%)
- Nasdaq: 4,155.4 (+6.5, +0.1%)
