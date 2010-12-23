Markets Do Nothing, And You Don't Need To Know Anything About It

Photo: Flickr
Seriously, we won’t even insult you pretending that you “need to know” anything that happened today.It was a quiet day from beginning to end. We got a slightly worse-than-expected GDP report, and a slightly better than expected new home sales report. Markets ended a bit higher.
The scoreboard:
Dow: +20
S&P 500: +3.96
NASDAQ: +4.45
Now go out and have fun.
