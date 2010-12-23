Markets Do Nothing, And You Don't Need To Know Anything About It

Photo: Flickr

Seriously, we won’t even insult you pretending that you “need to know” anything that happened today.It was a quiet day from beginning to end. We got a slightly worse-than-expected GDP report, and a slightly better than expected new home sales report. Markets ended a bit higher.



The scoreboard:

Dow: +20

S&P 500: +3.96

NASDAQ: +4.45

Now go out and have fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.