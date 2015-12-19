STOCKS GET CRUSHED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks got crushed for the second straight day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in nine years.

Since hitting a high of around 2,075 after the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, the S&P 500 has fallen about 70 points while Dow has lost about 530 points from its high.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,125, -370, (-2.1%)

17,125, -370, (-2.1%) S&P 500: 2,005, -36, (-1.8%)

2,005, -36, (-1.8%) Nasdaq: 4,923, -79, (-1.6%)

And now, the top stories on Friday:

