STOCKS RALLY AHEAD OF THE FED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied for a second straight day on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest rate announcement, which is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In its Wednesday announcement the Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the first time since June 2006. Wednesday will mark exactly 8 years to the day that the Fed announced it would take interest rates to a record-low corridor of 0%-0.25%.

But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,532, +164, (+0.9%)

S&P 500: 2,044, +22, (+1.1%)

Nasdaq: 4,997, +45, (+0.9%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

