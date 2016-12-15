STOCKS TUMBLE AFTER FED HIKE: Here's what you need to know

There it is. As expected, the Federal Reserve increased their key interest rate by 25 basis points to a corridor of 0.50% to 0.75%, the second rate hike in as many years.

Following the hike, stocks gyrated wildly but dropped soon after the decision. All three major indexes finished in the red with the S&P 500 leading the way downwards. The bond market also sold off with the short-end of the yield curve coming up the most, with the US Treasury 5 year yield increasing just over 12 basis points.

Currencies also swung wildly after the move with the US dollar strengthening. Oil prices also dropped.

We’ve got all your coverage of the Fed hike and more, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,787.12, -113.06, (-0.57%)

S&P 500: 2,253.41, -18.00, (-0.79%)

Nasdaq: 5,439.87, -24.25, (-0.44%)

US 10-year yield: 2.541%, +0.061

ADDITIONALLY:

