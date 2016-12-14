DOW CLOSES IN ON 20,000: Here's what you need to know

Stocks stuck solidly in the green as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in on a major milestone in trading on Tuesday.

The Dow closed just shy of the 20,000 mark — getting within just 40 points of the record midday.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composites also finished in the green the day before the Federal Reserve’s big December interest rate announcement.

We’ve got today’s headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19.904.46, +108.83, (0.58%)

S&P 500: 2,271.63, +14.67, (0.65%)

Nasdaq: 5,463.83, +51.29, (0.95%)

US 10-year yield: 2.481%, +0.002

ADDITIONALLY:

Here are the two things that could keep stocks pushing towards all-time highs

Businesses still aren’t investing after Trump’s win

A Fed rate hike’s impact on 12 US housing markets

Amazon is working on a live TV package

